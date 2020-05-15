Live Now
KHON2 World Report

Search continues for a missing man, 75, at Pupukea Trail

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
oahu generic island graphic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department continues to search for a missing 75-year-old man who was last seen entering Pupukea Trail on Wednesday afternoon, May 13.

Responders arrived at the scene with five units with 15 personnel to look for the man at about 7:21 p.m.

Officials say that after the man failed to return, a call to 911 was placed. HFD responders worked to look for the man in the air and on the ground. But after searching until sunset, no evidence of the missing man was found and the search was suspended until first light.

At 5:37 a.m. on Thursday, officials continued to search for the man at the trail with nine units staffed with 23 personnel.

As of Thursday afternoon, nothing was found.

Pending the discovery of new evidence, HFD crews will continue to search until sunset,
at which time the search will be suspended until first light tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 64°

Friday

82° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 82° 66°

Saturday

81° / 68°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 81° 68°

Sunday

81° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 67°

Monday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

72°

8 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Clear
10%
71°

69°

10 PM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

11 PM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

12 AM
Clear
10%
67°

67°

1 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

2 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
66°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
69°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

Trending Stories