Search continues for a missing man, 75, at Pupukea Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department continues to search for a missing 75-year-old man who was last seen entering Pupukea Trail on Wednesday afternoon, May 13.

Responders arrived at the scene with five units with 15 personnel to look for the man at about 7:21 p.m.

Officials say that after the man failed to return, a call to 911 was placed. HFD responders worked to look for the man in the air and on the ground. But after searching until sunset, no evidence of the missing man was found and the search was suspended until first light.

At 5:37 a.m. on Thursday, officials continued to search for the man at the trail with nine units staffed with 23 personnel.

As of Thursday afternoon, nothing was found.

Pending the discovery of new evidence, HFD crews will continue to search until sunset,

at which time the search will be suspended until first light tomorrow morning.