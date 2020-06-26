Search begins for new Hawaii Tourism Authority President and CEO

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The search is on to find a new president and CEO for the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

The current president and CEO Chris Tatum’s last day is August 31. He was appointed to the job in December 2018. He announced his retirement in June. 

Applications are going through Bishop and Company.
 
The HTA Board and community leaders will select finalists for the position, and they will make a recommendation to the HTA board of directors. 

