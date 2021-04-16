Search begins for Hawaii DOE interim superintendent; applications accepted by April 30

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Education has begun its search for an interim superintendent to head the Hawaii Department of Education until it appoints a permanent superintendent.

This position will replace Dr. Christina Kishimoto who steps down after her contract ends on July 30.

Kishimoto was appointed in 2017 but recently faced criticism over her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The interim position is expected to last from August 1, 2021 through at least March 2022, depending on circumstances.

The Committee is seeking candidates who can address the following challenges:

Assessing learning loss and social-emotional needs of each student and developing

plans to address these needs, including targeting supports to students who would

benefit the most from enhanced learning; Developing, adjusting, and communicating clear and timely plans to promote as much

safe in-person learning as possible while still offering the flexibility of quality distance

learning options or effective hybrid models; and Restoring trust and confidence in leadership through clear, timely, and transparent

guidance and communication to students, families, staff, and the public.

You must complete this form in its entirety and submit it by 11:59 p.m., April 30, 2021 for

the Committee to consider your application.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m., April 30. Click here to read the instructions.