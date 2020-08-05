Search and Rescue crews recover body off cliffs in Keeau

KEEAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man in his 50’s has died after he was swept off the cliffs of Hawaii Island.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Emergency crews say he was opihi picking Tuesday afternoon along the cliffs in Keeau.

With the help of friends and family, fire crews and coast guard were able to find his body and bring him to shore late Tuesday night.

Latest Stories on KHON2