HONOLULU (KHON2) — When you have the time, you’ll have to check out the 24/7 camera that captures the lives of Kaʻiwi and her new seal pup, Pualani.

On Thursday, May 25, the cuteness overload reached a near tipping point when the camera captured images of four monk seals frolicking at Kaimana Beach Park.

The four monk seals included baby Pualani and her mom Kaʻiwi. They were caught playing on KHON2’s live monk seal cam.

On Wednesday, May 24, it was announced that Pualani could be weaned any day now.

And once that happens, she’ll be moved from Kaimana Beach to a more private location so she can grow and learn to live as a wild animal free from human interference.

“After careful assessment, in close coordination with our state, county and non-profit partners, we determined the best option for Pualani is to relocate her, especially given the risks of habituation in such a crowded area,” explained Kilali Ala’ilima Gibson, NOAA Fisheries O‘ahu Marine Wildlife Response Coordinator.

According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, several agencies were involved with protecting Kaʻiwi and Pualani; and they are currently making plans for Pualani’s safe removal from the tourist-laden beach.

“We want to extend a big mahalo to our incredible community and our valued partners for their efforts to protect our endangered Hawaiian monk seals on Kaimana beach,” added Gibson.

Over the last six years, the collaborative, multi-agency effort has been expanded and enhanced in order to provide better protection for the endangered animals. During this collaborative period, DLNR said that there have been four monk seal pups born and weaned at Kaimana Beach.

“Together, we’ve created a safe nursery for mom and pup, and we look forward to the next phase of monitoring them as they transition out of their nursing phase and into independent seals,” explained Gibson.