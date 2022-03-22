HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said that the Seagull Schools’ Early Education Center can have more time to relocate.

The school is above the Fasi Municipal Garage which needs repairs.

The school was supposed to end their contract by Aug. 31 because of repairs.

“We failed to communicate with the school and how upsetting it would be to the school and its parents from the stand point of the timelines and what we were proposing needed to happen,” said Blangiardi.

Officials say the concrete and electrical system are compromised.

Recurring leaks and flooding concerns need to be addressed.

The repairs will cost $40 million.

The construction work is scheduled for 2023.