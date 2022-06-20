HONOLULU (KHON2) — There will be a feasibility study to see if it is possible to have an electric seaglider in Hawaii.

Regent and a subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries called Pacific Current are working together to see what impact a seaglider would have on the economy, the environment and on the community.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Regent said Mokulele would launch the 12-passenger Viceroy seagliders.

“They can actually go a 180 miles at the end of life of the batteries,” said Regent COE Billy Thalheimer. “With brand new batteries on board they can go even further than that so these are truly regional vehicles. these aren’t sort of the little island hops like you’re imagining. They are 100% battery powered with zero emissions, but these will do long routes. These will do flights up to an hour between islands.”

Regent plans to have the seaglider operational by the end of 2025.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Hawaiian Airlines initially announced it planned to invest in the company.