HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sea turtles are mistaking plastic for food, and it’s getting them sick.

A new study published in the Journal Current Biology says sea turtles eat ocean-soaked plastic because it smells like food.

Plastic items left in the ocean emit a chemical similar to one produced by phytoplankton, a common food source for loggerhead turtles.

Researchers say that this study may help explain why sea turtles often fall victim to ingesting or becoming tangled in plastic debris.