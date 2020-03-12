HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sea turtles are mistaking plastic for food, and it’s getting them sick.
A new study published in the Journal Current Biology says sea turtles eat ocean-soaked plastic because it smells like food.
Plastic items left in the ocean emit a chemical similar to one produced by phytoplankton, a common food source for loggerhead turtles.
Researchers say that this study may help explain why sea turtles often fall victim to ingesting or becoming tangled in plastic debris.
