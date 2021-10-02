Sea Life Park welcomes Hawaiian monk seal Kekoa to his new home

Hawaiian monk seal Kekoa (KE18) lives at Sea Life Park, Waimanalo, Hawaii, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Hawaiian blessing was held to welcome Hawaiian monk seal Kekoa to his new home at Sea Life Park on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Kekoa is also referred to as KE18.

He’s been at University of California at Santa Cruz for while participating in a monk seal hearing and communications study.

The study was done by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Sea Life Park Hawaii, the Waikiki Aquarium, and the Living Marine Resources.

Kekoa will make his home at Sea Life Park where visitors can see him.

