Sea Life Park to reopen March 6

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Sea Life Park is set to reopen on Saturday, March 6, 2021, almost one year after closing its doors on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Park will initially offer admission only on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Face coverings will be required for those two and older and can only be removed during water activities or while eating and drinking. The general manager said, the Park has been hard at work to develop enhanced health protocols.

“We have been working hard to develop enhanced protocols and specialized team training, following all federal and state guidelines, to ensure the safest environment possible for our guests and staff. With our open-air habitats and the park’s carefully monitored capacity, guests can safely distance throughout our lush grounds for a day of learning and fun, set in the natural beauty of Waimānalo.” Valerie King, Sea Life Park general manager

Some of the important new safety measures at Sea Life Park will include:

Limiting capacity

Social distancing

Pre-entry temperature checks

Requiring facial coverings

Adding sanitizing stations

Enhancing cleaning measures

Educating guests & training team members

Those who test at or above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will not be allowed in to the Park.

Thorough cleaning will be done periodically throughout the day at high-traffic locations and dozens of hand sanitizing stations have been placed around the Park.

