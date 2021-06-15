Sea Life Park Hawaii to release young honus on National Sea Turtle Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In celebration of National Sea Turtle Day, Sea Life Park Hawaii announced it will release two turtles from the park’s honu breeding program.

The turtles, Holokai and Aheahe, were named during Sea Life Park’s ‘Turtle Naming Contest’ on social media.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The event, which is not open to the public, is part of the park’s overall effort to teach the community about the importance of the Hawaiian Sea Turtle amid nesting season.

Sea Life Park also offers a variety of educational resources, such as ongoing conservation efforts and what you should do when encountering a turtle, to help the public learn more about these sea creatures.

For more information, visit their website.

