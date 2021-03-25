Sea Life Park to open on Fridays, add dolphin encounter programs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sea Life Park announced it will begin opening an extra general admissions day on Fridays starting Friday, March 26, as well as offer additional dolphin encounter programs starting Wednesday, March 31.

Sea Life Park will offer general admission from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Kama’aina general admission is $20.70 for those 13 and older while Kama’aina junior admission is $13.50 for those between 3 and 12 years old.

Programs to encounter dolphins at Sea Life Park will be offered at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. General admission is not included and reservations are required for the dolphin encounter programs.

File – Guests encounter a dolphin at Sea Life Park in Waimanalo, Hawaii, March 25, 2021. (Sea Life Park photo)

File – Guests wait for a performance at the small arena at Sea Life Park in Waimanalo, Hawaii, March 25, 2021. (Sea Life Park photo)

Guests are advised to purchase their tickets online before visiting to guarantee entry into Sea Life Park. Tickets and capacity are limited, according to Park officials, and passholders will not need a reservation to visit.

