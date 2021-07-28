Sea Life Park to host ‘Keki Hero Con’ in August

FILE – Keiki dress up in costume at Sea Life Park’s Keiki Hero Con, Waimanalo, Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2019. (Sea Life Park photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sea Life Park is telling its guests to save the date.

On Saturday, Aug. 28, the Park will call on all comic book fans and heroes of all ages to join them for a day of fun.

Sea Life Park will host “Keiki Hero Con” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 28.

There will be local comic creators and artists, a scavenger hunt, a hero creation station and a pop-up by “Mana Comics.”

Visitors are even encouraged to come dressed in costume for a chance to win special prizes. Click here to visit the Sea Life Park website.