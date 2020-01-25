Sea Life Park partners with a community organization to restore Native Limu

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Sea Life Park Hawaii and the community based organization, Waimānalo Limu Hui, are joining forces to help restore beneficial limu (or algae) to local reef environments and spread awareness for the important role that certain species play in local culture.

Species endemic to Hawaii are now being grown at the Park through the partnership, with plans in the works for a public exhibit as well as school group interactions in the spring of this year.

Sea Life Park is providing some of the necessary materials and optimal water conditions (a delicate balanced of salt and fresh water) for vibrant limu harvests that will help the Waimānalo Limu Hui with their important work restoring balance to local marine environments.

Operating under the non-profit organization Ke Kula Nui O Waimānalo, the Hui has been replenishing limu once plentiful in Hawaii waters with the guidance of kupuna and other limu practitioners.

Among its ongoing efforts, Waimānalo Limu Hui hosts monthly limu restoration days at Kaiona Beach Park, where hundreds of volunteers clean and plant limu back onto the reef. Since initiating these community events in 2017, the Hui has noted an increase in fish and turtles in the area.

