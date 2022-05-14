HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sea Life Park is hosting a job fair Saturday, May 14 from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

They have various jobs open including in the animal training, photo, and food & beverage departments.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

If you get hired, there is a $100 bonus, and another $500 bonus after six months.

No registration is needed to attend the job fair.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Sea Life Park is located at 41-202 Kalanianaole Hwy in Waimanalo.