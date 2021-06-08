Sea Life Park hosting 3-day event to celebrate World Oceans Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tuesday, June 8, is World Oceans Day.

Sea Life Park is hosting a three-day event to help raise awareness.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Visitors will be able to learn about the ongoing conservation efforts, enjoy live local food and live music.

KHON2 spoke with the curator of Sea Life Park to learn more about what they do.

“We like to showcase the things that we are known for over the years, one of them being our seabird rehabilitation program, which is pretty fantastic, as well as our sea turtle breeding program, most people are not aware that we released over 17,000 into the ocean.” Jeff Palowski, Sea Life Park curator

Sea Life Park is open Fridays through Tuesdays.

Click here to visit the Sea Life Park website.