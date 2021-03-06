Sea Life Park Hawaii welcomes back guests after nearly year-long closure

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Following a near yearlong closure, Sea Life Park Hawaii welcomed back residents and visitors during its grand reopening on Saturday, March 6.

The reopening marks 354 days since the park last invited guests.

Park facilitators say that despite the reopening, Sea Life Park Hawaii will maintain limited hours to better prioritize safety during the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, admission hours are being offered only on weekends, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We have been working hard to develop enhanced protocols and specialized team training, following all federal and state guidelines, to ensure the safest environment possible for our guests and staff,” said Sea Life Park General Manager Valerie King. “With our open-air habitats and the park’s carefully monitored capacity, guests can safely distance throughout our lush grounds for a day of learning and fun, set in the natural beauty of Waimanalo.”

Some additional safety measures guests can expect include:

Limited capacity.

Pre-entry temperature checks.

Mandatory face covering requirements and social distancing.

Increased sanitizing stations.

Enhancing cleaning measures by staff.

Continued education of guests and team members.

The park says any person exhibiting a temperature at or above 100.4°F or displaying other symptoms related to COVID-19 will be denied entry. Face coverings will be required of all park goers age 2 years old or older, but guests will be allowed to remove their masks while engaging in designated water-based activities and while actively eating or drinking.