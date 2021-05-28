Sea Life Park Hawaii seeking job applicants as it expands to 5-day schedule

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sea Life Park Hawaii will be opening to the public five days a week effective Memorial Day.

Admission will be available Fridays through Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

“We deeply appreciate the enthusiasm and support from our guests as we work to provide the very best in marine education, conservation awareness, and family fun in the safest environment possible, ”said Sea Life Park General Manager, Valerie King. “With this exciting trajectory since our reopening, we will continue to look at expanding our days, as well as a return to our extended summer hours in the near future.”

As the park expands its hours, it’s looking to fill additional staffing needs. There are multiple positions open, from aquarium specialities to ticketing agents. Click here for more.

“Sea Life Park employees get to work in one of the most beautiful places in the world, right here in the heart of Waimānalo,” said Sea Life Park People and Organization Manager and Safety Officer, Steve Chang. “No matter the position, being a part of this special place where you can see honu, dolphins, sealions, and seabirds on a regular basis—all while helping to create memorable guest experiences—is pretty extraordinary. “

Tickets and capacity are still limited. Visitors are encouraged to buy tickets online beforehand.