Sea Life Park gets ready to unveil new seabird sanctuary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sea Life Park is getting ready to unveil its new seabird sanctuary soon and you are invited to the housewarming.

The sanctuary has been helping seabirds since the 1970s. Every year, several hundred birds are brought to Sea Life Park. They are then rehabilitated and released back into the wild.

Birds that are not able to be released are housed and cared for at the sanctuary. There are two seabirds there right now who need a name and the public can help name them from now through Jan. 13.

On Jan. 15, the winning names will be announced during the sanctuary blessing.

