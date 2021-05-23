Sea Life Park celebrates World Turtle Day with digital honu-naming contest

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sea Life Park is celebrating World Turtle Day on Sunday, May 23, by hosting a digital naming contest to give participants a chance to name one of the Park’s new Hawaiian green sea turtle hatchlings.

The public can either vote for their selection online or in person at the Park through a QR code.

Voting for the digital naming contest will close on Monday, May 24. The selections for the hatchling’s names and their English translations are listed below.

Aheahe — Gentle Breeze

Kailani — Sea and Sky

Mana’olana — Hope

Hokulani — Divine Star

Mahina — Moon

Holokai — Seafarer

Sea Life Park is open Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.