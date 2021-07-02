Sea level rise adaption, real estate transactions among list of bills Ige intends to sign Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige is holding a bill signing ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Friday to sign a number of bills relating to the environment and economy.

Listed below are the bills:

HB767 – RELATING TO THE FARM TO SCHOOL PROGRAM – Moves the Hawaii farm to school program from the Department of Agriculture to the Department of Education. Establishes a programmatic goal for the Department of Education that at least 30% of food served in public schools shall consist of locally sourced products by 2030. Creates an annual reporting requirement.

HB817 – RELATING TO AGRICULTURE – Requires and establishes benchmarks for each state department to ensure that a certain percentage of the produce purchased by that department consists of fresh local agricultural products or local value-added, processed, agricultural, or food products. Requires a report to the legislature on each department’s progress toward meeting these benchmarks.

SB512 – RELATING TO SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM INCENTIVES – Removes the $10 per visit per day cap on the dollar-for-dollar match received by supplemental nutrition assistance program beneficiaries under the Hawaii healthy food incentive program, also known as the double up food bucks program. Specifies that healthy proteins are eligible purchases under the program. (CD1)

HB243 – RELATING TO SEA LEVEL RISE ADAPTATION – Requires the Office of Planning, in cooperation with each state agency having operational responsibilities over state facilities, to: identify existing and planned facilities that are vulnerable to sea level rise, flooding impacts, and natural hazards; assess a range of options to mitigate the impacts of sea level rise to those facilities; and submit annual reports to the Governor, Legislature, and Hawaii climate change mitigation and adaptation commission regarding the vulnerability and adaptation assessments for state facilities and the progress made in implementing sea level rise adaptation in future plans, programs, and capital improvement needs and decisions. Amends the Hawaii State Planning Act to include sustainable development, climate change adaptation, and sea level rise adaptation as objectives for facility systems.

SB474 – RELATING TO REAL PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS – Requires that mandatory seller disclosures in real estate transactions include identification of residential real properties lying within the sea level rise exposure area. Takes effect 5/1/22.

HB683 – RELATING TO SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL – Establishes the sustainable aviation fuel program to provide matching grants to any small business in Hawaii that is developing products related to sustainable aviation fuel or greenhouse gas reduction from commercial aviation operations.