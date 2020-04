HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 32-year-old woman was rescued by Honolulu Ocean Safety on April 24.

According to officials, the woman was scuba diving outside Electric Beach, roughly 300 meters from shore.

The woman was with another scuba siver when she got into trouble. A relative of the scuba diver called 911.

Ocean Safety responded to the scene and brought her to shore with no injuries.

Officials wanted to note that the current was strong.