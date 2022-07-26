HONOLULU (KHON2) — A scuba diver died after swimming in waters at Wawaloli Beach, which is also called Otec, on Sunday, July 24, according to the Hawai’i Police Department.

It happened around noon.

A man was unresponsive in the water.

He was brought to shore by bystanders who started CPR.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said he has been identified as Conrad Haleamau, 45, from Kailua-Kona.

An autopsy has been requested.