HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s the most wonderful time of fear and KHON2.com has rounded up all the spook-tacular events to get you into a gourd mood.

808RAW

Tanzie’s Treasures is hosting their Annual Free Halloween Pet Event at 808RAW in Kaneohe, featuring locally-owned businesses: Lavish Paws, 808RAW, Meggles Makes and TacoKellz. The howl-oween event is on Oct. 15 from 2 to 6 p.m. There will be games, treats and selfie stations, along with a pet costume contest. Follow @tanziestreasures on Instagram for more information.

Ala Moana Center

More than 100 merchants will hand out candy on Oct. 31 and other surprises from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ala-Ween Spooktacular. Bath & Body Works, Big Island Candies, The LEGO Store, UNIQLO and more are participating. Families and keiki should be dressed in their favorite costumes, participating stores and restaurants will have a “Trick-or-Treat Here” sign.

A bubble filled Halloween dance party will happen during the same time near Bloomingdale’s. Take photos at the pumpkin patch selfie wall, dance to the tunes of The Hawaii DJ and get a custom balloon creation by Adventure Balloons.

Halloween-themed treats will be on offer at BRUG, La Palme D’or, Surfers Bakery and more.

Get boo-tiful at Spirit Halloween, located near Saks OFF 5th on the street level. They have costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, teens, adults and pets.

Get your photo taken at the fall-themed selfie wall, located in Center Court on Mall Level 2.

Giant spiders have taken over the children’s play area. Keiki can climb with the creepy crawlies at the 20-foot-tall climbing wall near Target, on Mall Level 3.

Adults looking for the boos can visit the Halloween-themed pop-up bar at the Ala Moana Pacific Center to enjoy cocktails like the Witches’ Brew, Vampire Bite and more. The bar is open nightly from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Consolidated Theatres

It’s “Hitchcocktober” at Kahala Mall with screenings on Wednesdays of Hitchcock masterpieces, culminating with “Psycho” on Halloween night.

Ward, Mililani and Pearlridge locations thrill and chill with “HorrorFest” Wednesdays at 7 p.m. with movies: “Scream,” “Child’s Play” and “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.” “Halloween” will screen on Halloween night.

For family-friendly fun, Kapolei, Mililani and Pearlridge locations will screen “Goosebumps” on Oct. 7 and “Hotel Transylvania” on Oct. 21, both starting at 11 a.m.

Throughout October, theatres are also serving up frightfully delicious treats like the Sweet or Treat Sundae and boos for the adults in the Witch’s Brew.

For details and screening times, visit Consolidated Theatres’ website.

Imua Discovery Garden

Families are invited to enjoy a fun evening at the Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden on Oct. 28. The third Keiki Halloween Festival will feature live music from Shea Derrick and the Full Flavor Band, monster-mobiles from Maui Classic Cruisers and furry four-legged critters, among many other offerings. The registration is $5 and covers the whole family.

Imua Family Services is also offering free children’s and adult’s costumes to those directly or indirectly impacted by the recent fires. Costumes are now available at the Play Imua store at the Harbor Shops in Maalaea.

Kahala Mall

Seventy-five prizes are up for grabs in the DPR’s Halloween Costume Contest on Oct. 27, starting at 4:30 p.m. at Center Court Stage. Newborns to sixth graders can participate and there is a family and group category.

Take free Halloween photos at the Halloween bedecked “The Lei Bus” on Oct. 28, from Noon to 3 p.m. near Macy’s.

Families can enjoy mall-wide trick or treating on Oct. 31 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Market City Shopping Center

A costume contest, trick-or-treating and fun are set for Oct. 21 at Market City Shopping Center, from 5 to 7 p.m. Also on offer are free popcorn, free photo booth, arts and crafts, and a prize wheel from 94.7 KUMU. Activities will be in the back parking lot.

Oahu Haunted House

Dead End’s 4th Annual Haunted Drive-Thru is back for more eerie-sistible terror and excitement. The event will take place at Aloha Stadium every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October. Entry is $65 to $75 per vehicle. Tickets are limited so visit Oahu Haunted House’s website to purchase and for more information.

Panaʻewa Zoo

The first-ever Boo at the Zoo will happen at the Panaʻewa Zoo on Oct. 29. This family-friendly event starts at 4 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Keiki and company can enjoy animal tours, story hour, food vendors, face painting, puppet shows and a keiki costume contest.

Town Center of Mililani

Keiki can trick-or-treat at stores in Town Center of Mililani on Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Signs will be in the windows of participating stores. Guests can also visit center court to spin the wheel at the Surprise & Delight Booth for a chance to win prizes, including $10 gift cards.

Waikīkī Aquarium

Hoa Ho’olaule‘a will be held on Oct. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. It promises to be fa-boo-lous with a Glow in the Dark theme, games, critters and a costume contest. Keiki and families can participate in the Boo-lympics with games like Jack-O-Lantern toss, Pin the Spider and The Monster Mash. Admission is $15 for members ($5 for children 4-12) and $20 for non-members ($10 for children 4-12). Children three and under are free. Tickets can be purchased on the Friends of Waikīkī Aquarium website.