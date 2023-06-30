HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of Hawaii residents awaited a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, and they got their answer Friday.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Supreme Court majority ruled the program was an unlawful exercise of presidential powers, and now people all over the country will prepare to repay those loans in October.

The president’s program could have erased between $10,000 to $20,000 off people’s federal student loans.

Medical student Amy Nielsen said the cost of medical school is a worry.

Nielsen said, “It’s expensive to go to school, it’s expensive to become a doctor, it’s expensive to do the kinds of things that we do.”

The Supreme Court said the Biden administration overstepped its executive powers by trying to clear more than $400 million in student loans.

University of Hawaii at Manoa William S. Richardson School of Law Professor Andrea Freeman disagrees with the basis of the majority decision.

Freeman said, “Executive power is not very well defined, it’s something that changes because it’s not written very clearly in the Constitution.”

More than 100,000 Hawaii residents would have seen some relief in the amount they owe.

Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki said he was disappointed by the outcome.

“Some people are repaying their student loans over years and years, and sometimes even decades,” Saiki said. “The more disposable income provided to someone, the better for everyone else in our society.”

Federal student loan borrowers like Nielsen said removing at least some of the amounts off their student loans would be a big help.

She said, “I will owe upwards of $120, 000 so it would be a big chunk if I could have just, even just a little bit of help.”

Federal student repayments have been on pause since the COVID-19 pandemic, but those will restart in October.

The U.S. Department of Education is asking borrowers to check their contact information with their student loan officers, as repayment information is likely on the way.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The Biden administration is now seeking alternative paths to provide relief to many Americans burdened by student loans.