Scientists studying lake color at Kilauea Summit

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Scientists on Hawaii Island continue to study the growing lake at the Kilauea Summit.

For more than a year, they’ve studied the lake’s size and temperature. They even took samples of the water using a drone.

Now, they’re studying the lake’s color.

At first, it was turquoise, but then it turned yellow-green. Now, it’s bouncing between a rust orange and deep brown.

Scientists want to be able to explain why the color is changing. In other active crater lakes in the world, water changes have happened before an eruption at the lake’s base.

