Scientists: Rapidly rising lava lake may be indicator of impending eruption

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Monday marks three years since Kilauea erupted in the lower east rift zone, causing devastation as multiple fissures opened up across Leilani Estates.

That eruption provided scientists with information that they believe can help predict future events.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

In 2018, rising summit lava lake levels culminated in a large eruption which abruptly drained the lava lake, which then initiated the crater collapse. This led scientists to suggest that the summit lava lakes were pressure gauges of the underlying magma.

  • kilauea crater lake-1_91234
  • kilauea crater lake-2_91235
  • kilauea crater lake-3_91236
  • kilauea volcano courtesy USGS
  • Hawaii island farmers lost about $28 million in damages due to Kilauea eruption
  • kilauea facing the fire lava
  • Kilauea volcano lava Leilani Estates Saturday

Scientists now suggest that rapidly rising lava lakes at the summit may be a sign of an impending eruption.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories