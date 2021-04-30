Scientists: Rapidly rising lava lake may be indicator of impending eruption

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Monday marks three years since Kilauea erupted in the lower east rift zone, causing devastation as multiple fissures opened up across Leilani Estates.

That eruption provided scientists with information that they believe can help predict future events.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

In 2018, rising summit lava lake levels culminated in a large eruption which abruptly drained the lava lake, which then initiated the crater collapse. This led scientists to suggest that the summit lava lakes were pressure gauges of the underlying magma.

Scientists now suggest that rapidly rising lava lakes at the summit may be a sign of an impending eruption.