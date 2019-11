HONOLULU (KHON2) — Scientists are looking into the recent death of a young Hawaiian monk seal.

NOAA says the male seal RL-36, also known as Makoa, was found dead on the North Shore of Oahu last weekend.

A definitive cause of death could not be made from the initial necropsy, so tissue samples will be further examined.

Makoa was born to a well known Hawaiian monk seal “Honey girl.”

He was given his nickname, which means fearless or brave, by elementary school children.