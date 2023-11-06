HONOLULU (KHON2) — Art and science lovers are in for a treat. The 2nd Annual Sci-Art Exhibit has opened at the University of Hawaiʻi.

The University of Hawaiʻi’s Sea Grant College Program, also known as Hawaiʻi Sea Grant, is hosting its 2nd annual exhibit that features 32 local artists whose works integrate science and art.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“This exhibition is an exciting moment for Hawaiʻi Sea Grant to share with our communities,” said Dr. Beth Lenz, Hawai‘i Sea Grant’s assistant director for diversity and community engagement.

Dr. Lenz organized and curated the exhibit.

“Here, visitors will have the extraordinary opportunity to immerse themselves in the mesmerizing fusion of art and science, where artists from Hawaiʻi and all over the world unveil their own distinct connection with the ocean and the ecosystems they passionately study, conserve and cherish. This exhibit is a celebration, rich in diverse perspectives and unified by our collective love for the natural world,” explained Dr. Lenz.

The featured artists are also marine and coastal science students, researchers, conservationists and educators.

They represent eight universities and colleges, and their artwork will be on display at a free, month-long exhibition at The ARTS at Marks Garage in Honolulu’s historic Chinatown district which began Friday, Nov. 3.

In addition to the month-long art exhibit, Hawaiʻi Sea Grant is also offering Science by the Sea seminars. These are free seminars that offer access to presentations by graduate students funded who are funded by Hawai‘i Sea Grant and the Pacific Islands Climate Adaptation Science Center.

These take place every Monday during the month-long exhibit. Doors open at 5 p.m. with presentations and/or lectures beginning at 6 p.m.

A sampling of talks that will be featured include:

“Where’s Waldo? Simplifying Detection of Nuisance Species”.

“Ocean Chemistry off the Coast of Lahaina”.

“In Hot Water: Forecasting Fisheries under Climate Change”.

The final evening of this exhibit is Friday, Nov. 24. To celebrate the closing of the exhibit, Hawaiʻi Sea Grant is screening its television show “Voice of the Sea”. “SMMILE for Marine Mammals” will begin at 6 p.m. with the creators and the students of the Summer Marine Mammal Intensive Learning Experience for Hawai‘i high school students will be on hand to talk story about their work.

You can click here for more information tickets and schedules.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

This is a great opportunity to expose students to the world of art and science. The two go hand in hand as we move forward seeking more sustainable ways of living.