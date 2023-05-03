HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bystander was in the right place at the right time to help a child escape an attempted kidnapping in Kaneohe.

Heeia Elementary sent a letter to parents alerting them of the off-campus incident just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the school, the child was walking along Alaloa Street when a man approached and tried to lure the student into his car.

A parent witnessed the event and was able to assist the child, at which time the man drove off. The parent then escorted the child to campus.

Officials were alerted and the police were called.

The school offered the following tips to reinforce with children about “stranger danger”:

● Stay away from strangers. Do not talk to or take anything from them.

● Don’t go anywhere with someone you don’t know. Never accept a ride from a stranger.

● Stay more than an arm’s reach away from strangers. If a stranger approaches you, seek help immediately

from a trusted adult.

● Use the buddy system; avoid walking anywhere alone.

● If a stranger grabs you, do whatever it takes to stop the stranger, yell for help.

● Report any suspicious activity to a trusted adult.

● Be alert of your surroundings and let others know where you will be and what time you will be back.

The investigation into the incident continues.