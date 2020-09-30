School supply fund drive held in honor of late senator Breene Harimoto

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A school supply fund drive was held Saturday, Sept. 26 in Pearl City. It was coordinated in honor of late state Senator Breene Harimoto.

Harimoto died in June at the age of 66, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Organizers of the event said that they wanted to honor Harimoto for his contributions to the community.

“He gave back 24/7 to the community, especially to our students and the schools,” said Team Breene Organizing Committee member Barry Villamil. “So we came together as a group after his passing and said, ‘We need to do something right away.'”

Villamil said that they collected about $10,000 in cash and over $5,000 in school and cleaning supplies over the past couple of weeks.

Donations will be equally distributed across the 10 public schools in the complex area.

