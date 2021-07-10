School supply drives across Oahu aim to help kids head back to the classroom

HONOLULU (KHON2) — What does a mall and a church have in common? On this particular Saturday, a goal to provide Oahu’s keiki with the tools they need to be successful in the classroom this fall.

Windward Mall hosted its second “Ohana Nights” event of the month.

The event featured local vendors, food trucks and exclusive promotions with aims to support local businesses and collect supplies for Castle Complex area schools.

The school supply drive will continue through the weekend. Event organizers are seeking anything from pencils, erasers, crayons, markers, composition books, folders, backpacks, slippers to monetary donations that will help keiki succeed in the classroom.

“We know the coronavirus pandemic has had a negative affect on many families in our communities. Some families may not be able to afford all the new school supplies that their children need,” said Representative Lisa Kitagawa, one of the school supply drive’s organizers. “It is also difficult for teachers to spend their own money to provide supplies. The goal is to make sure our teachers have the necessary supplies to teach and our keiki have the needed tools to learn.”

Volunteers will be at the mall to accept donations on:

Friday July 9, noon to 9 p.m;

Saturday July 10, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.;

Sunday July 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tax deductible monetary donations can also be made online by clicking here.

A school supply drive was also held for Aiea complex students at Saint Timothy’s Episcopal Church. It’s the second drive in honor of the late senator Breene Harimoto.

Community members were encouraged to bring in cleaning supplies, school supplies as well as monetary donations. Organizers told KHON2 that the drive has collected $35,000 dollars worth of donations so far.