School supplies needed for Windward Oahu students

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Windward lawmakers have put together a school supply drive to help families and teachers.

Aside from money, they’re asking for pencils, erasers, crayons, composition books, folders, backpacks and slippers.



The drive which benefits schools in the Castle complex will be held at Windward Mall near the food court

Friday July 9, noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday July 10, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday July 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Checks can be made out to Castle Alumni/Community Association with “school supplies” written on the memo line. Drop it off at the mall during the event or mail to:

Castle Alumni/Community Association

P.O. Box 4432, Kaneohe, HI 96744.

Tax deductible donations can be made onlnie at https://www.chsalumknights.org/

The school supply drive is coordinated by Windward Oʻahu Representatives Lisa Kitagawa and Scot Z. Matayoshi, Castle Alumni/Community Association, Windward Mall, Kiwanis Club of Kāneʻohe, Windward Community College, Community Works in 96744, and Kamehameha Schools.



For more information, call Rep. Lisa Kitagawa’s office at (808) 586-8540 or email repkitagawa@capitol.hawaii.gov.