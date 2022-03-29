WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Parents at Wahiawa Middle School were notified in a letter that the school is investigating what happened after two students ate THC edibles.

THC is the main ingredient of marijuana. THC stands for tetrahydrocannabinol.

Parents got a letter that said it happened Monday, March 28 at 11:30 a.m.

The letter said two students were taken to the hospital.

If someone takes THC there could be anxiety, panic, coordination problems, elevated heart rate and unusual behavior.

Punishment for this includes detention, suspension or the case could be referred to the Honolulu Police Department.

Drugs and alcohol are prohibited on public school campuses and at state Department of Education properties.

Anyone with information about this can contact the school administrator.