HONOLULU (KHON2) — National pride month will be coming to an end in just a few days, but the work is just getting started for some incoming high school students in Kapolei as they plan to bring more LGBTQ education to the community.

It has been about three years since DreamHouse Ewa Beach Public Charter School was established, but the school is not wasting time in sharing the message of inclusion.

This coming school year, students will be tackling topics that could be difficult to discuss among families; gender identity and sexual orientation.

Jaylen Rabago is going into the ninth grade, she is part of the Rainbow Leaders club at the school and she is encouraging her classmates to be their true selves but knows not all of her peers feel comfortable sharing their identities, especially at home.

“Recognizing that parents have, you know, they might not be as accepting as other parents — it affects the children a lot because some kids might not be able to be open around their parents and be out around their parents,” Rabago said.

Rabago is getting an educational experience that may be different than most, one of the school’s main focuses is leadership. Teachers are referred to as “coaches” and they want students to speak with one another, share experiences and collaborate.

“My first block of the day is actually like a homeroom but we don’t like to call it that, we call it group huddle or ohana bubble,” Rabago said. “So that time of the day is when we decompress and get ready for everything that we’re about to do.”

DreamHouse was one of 50 schools across the nation chosen for an “It Gets Better Project” grant, an LGBTQ non-profit organization with the goal to empower youth.

At DreamHouse, the $10,000 grant will be used to establish a program the school is calling “A Place in the Middle– Mahu Education for Parents.”

The school’s Chief Student Success Officer Amber Leon Guerrero said students will have the biggest say on how the grant is spent.

“The hope and idea is to really create a community with our parent leaders to embrace, to value and like Jaylen was saying to love,” Guerrero said. “And how do you do that? You go to do it with each other — you got to do that with asking questions.”

Rabago said she did not have a coming out story, she said her parents are loving and accepting, so there was nothing to hide. But she knows not all of her classmates share a similar story, the more reason to create a safe space to start those conversations.

“Some people might find that coming out is a really big deal to them and it’s really important for them. For me it wasn’t as important because I knew that I had people around me that loved me and supported me no matter what,” Rabago said.

The school plans to establish the program this coming school year, and the curriculum is still being developed.