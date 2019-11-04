School bus gas tank was reportedly intentionally punctured

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a school bus gas tank leak, which was caused by an intentional hole puncture on Sunday, November 3.

The Kamaile Academy’s principal confirmed the school’s ownership of the bus and said that a police report was filed.

The Honolulu Fire Department received the call about the incident around 11:25 a.m.

HFD says that an employee of the school realized that there was a leak on the school bus and tried to use a bucket to stop it from leaking. Then he called for help.

The fire department responded with four units and 12 personnel. Hazmat was also on the scene.

Responders cleaned up the leakage by patching it after placing an absorbent.

There were no children on the bus and no injuries reported.

School officials say that the bus is being taken in for further assessment.