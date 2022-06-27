HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii and the Hawaiian Electric Company are planning a scheduled power outage on Schofield Barracks on Tuesday, June 28, at around 8 a.m.

According to the Hawaiian Electric Company, a substation on Schofield Barracks was operating at higher than normal temperatures.

The U.S. Army said the outage provides time for a thorough inspection and repair of essential components within the substation. Residents, businesses and base personnel are advised to be prepared for this outage.

We know this is short notice and causes a disruption, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding and cooperation. We want to move quickly to address the situation to ensure safe, reliable service for everyone who lives and works on Schofield Barracks.” COL. DAN MISIGOY, COMMANDER, U.S. ARMY GARRISON HAWAII

The Bowen Child Development Center, Schofield School Age Center and Solomon Elementary School will be closed on Tuesday. The Army said it will notify parents on Monday and the Helemano Military Reservation CDC will offer extra care as needed for those displaced from Bowen CDC.

The Army is asking those that live in the affected areas on Schofield Barracks to conserve energy which “will reduce the load on the substation.”

Conserving energy includes reducing the usage of fans, limiting the use of air conditioning, postponing laundry, turning off unnecessary lighting and checking that refrigerators and freezers are not on their maximum settings.

For updates or information go to U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter at @usaghawaii.