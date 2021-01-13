Schofield Barracks father charged with manslaughter following death of infant

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Schofield Barracks man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after an autopsy found the death of his infant in October, 2020, was caused by “multiple traumatic injuries.”
Court documents reveal on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, Honolulu police officers responded to a call for an unresponsive 4-month-old baby.
The father of the child — 20-year-old Elias Vargas — told officers that he was feeding his baby when she began to choke.
An autopsy conducted in January, 2021, found that the infant “died as a result of multiple abusive traumatic injuries, which primarily include abusive head trauma.” The 4-month-old also had healing rib fractures, according to the autopsy.
Vargas was arrested and charged during the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 12, and remains in custody on $300,000 bail.
