HONOLULU (KHON2) — A scheduled power outage will happen Saturday, Aug. 13, between 10 a.m. and noon at Schofield Barracks, according to an announcement made by U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii. This will affect residents in the Aloala, Kaena, Leaders Field (Maili) and the Mendonca Park neighborhoods. Bldgs. 360 and 364, Area X, the Paradise Express, Range Control and South Range will also be impacted.

USAG Hawaii said the outage needs to happen to allow Hawaiian Electric Company to execute a tie-in to connect circuits from the Menoher substation to another on-post substation.

This is one of several efforts being implemented to help prevent future power outages until the Menoher substation transformer is replaced, which is expected to take up to several months.

The Menoher substation is currently operating at 50% capacity after one of two transformers failed. As a result, approximately 3,500 homes, numerous barracks and unit areas on base have been dealing with outages. Army officials hope their partnership with HECO will improve these issues.

During the outage on Saturday, Aug. 13, it is strongly recommended to unplug expensive electronics, like computers and televisions, to protect them from power surges between 10 a.m. and noon. Surge protectors can also help prevent damage.

To reduce electrical load on the substation, the community is asked to do the following:

During 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., avoid simultaneous usage of major appliances such as dryers, stoves and ovens.

Charge electric vehicles before 4 p.m. or after 10:30 p.m.

Avoid the use of non-essential electrical appliances and lights.

If the power does go out, unplug high voltage items until after the power is restored, which will expedite the time it takes for the power to be restored.

To report outages, call the Directorate of Public Works at (808) 787-1275.