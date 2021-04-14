Scheduled salary increases suspended for governor, government officials

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii House of Representatives passed a a measure on Tuesday suspending a scheduled salary increase for Governor David Ige and members of his cabinet, judges and legislators.

House Speaker Scott Saiki introduced the floor amendment that called for the suspension of the Commission on Salaries’ recommended salary increases for certain government officials.

The pay raises were originally set to go in effect on July 1, but were reconsidered after public grievances were raised about government officials receiving pay raises amid the pandemic, which has put many residents out of work.

The suspension is now set to run through December 31, 2022.

Governor Ige expressed his support for the suspension through the following statement: