Scheduled lane closures for the southside of Kaua’i, starting next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Kaua’i’s Department of Public Works (DPW) and Goodfellow Bros. LLC said there will be lane closures for the southside of Kaua’i, starting on Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The partial lane closures will take place on “multiple sections of Koloa Road and Maluhia Road,” according to DPW.

Oma’o Road is a narrow residential road DPW said, that is not intended to be used as a detour route and not designed for high volumes of traffic or truck traffic.

All motorists are advised to be mindful of the speed limit, which is currently set at 25 miles per hour, the entire length of Oma’o Road. Through trucks are prohibited on O’mao for the duration of this project.