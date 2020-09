Schedule, route changes made to TheBus

Two buses with triple-digit route numbers, serve newly numbered “circulator” routes on Windward Oahu.

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The city announced a number of changes that were made to TheBus routes and schedules. Those changes will take effect on Oct. 5, unless stated otherwise.

Masks that cover the nose and the mouth are required to be worn on TheBus/TheHandi-Van at all times.

These are the new adjustments:

TEMPORARILY DISCONTINUED ROUTES

Route 8: Waikiki – Ala Moana

Route 22: Beach Bus

The following Route 22 bus stops will be temporarily closed for the duration.

Bus Stop #188 (Kalanianaole Hwy + Kealahou St)

Bus Stop #189 (Kalanianaole Hwy + Opp Sandy Beach)

Bus Stop #190 (Hanauma Bay Nature Park)

Bus Stop #191 (Kalanianaole Hwy + Opp Hanauma Bay)

Bus Stop #274 (Kalanianaole Hwy + Hanauma Bay)

Bus Stop #275 (Kalanianaole Hwy + Sandy Beach)

Bus Stop #276 (Kalanianaole Hwy + Opp Kealahou St)

City officials cite a sharp decline in ridership for these routes due to the ongoing pandemic as the reason.

“Buses that are operating on this route will be reassigned to support busier routes such as Routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 13 and others to help accommodate better physical distancing,” explained officials with the city’s Department of Transportation Services.

All other routes serving the Waikiki area will not change.

SCHEDULE AND ROUTE CHANGES

Check to see if your route was affected, then click here to see the weekly schedule adjustments. For questions, call 848-5555 (press 2).

Route 1L, Kalihi – Hawaiʻi Kai Limited – Effective 8/23/2020

Route was renamed and will provide service on North King Street instead of North School Street. The westbound terminus was relocated to Kalihi Transit Center.

The route offers limited stop-service between Kalihi Transit Center and Kahala Mall. The weekday schedule were also adjusted.

Route 2, Waikīkī–School–Middle – Effective 8/23/2020

East terminus has been changed from KCC to 18th Avenue opposite Iwalani. Daily schedules were also adjusted.

Route 3, Kaimukī–Salt Lake

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route 7, Kalihi Valley

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route 9, Kaimukī–Pearl Harbor

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route 10, Kalihi–ʻĀlewa Heights

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route 13, Liliha–Waikīkī–University

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route 14, St. Louis–Maunalani

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route 15, Makiki–Pacific Heights

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route 24, Kapahulu–ʻĀina Haina

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route 31, Tripler–Māpunapuna

Weekday and State Holiday schedules have been adjusted.

Route 40, Honolulu–Mākaha

Weekday and Saturday schedules have been adjusted.

Route 41, Kapolei–ʻEwa Beach

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route 42, ʻEwa Beach–Waikīkī

Weekday schedule has been adjusted. Arizona Memorial on/off schedule implemented on Sundays.

Route 44, Waipahu–ʻEwa Beach

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route 51, Honolulu–Wahiawā

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route 52, Honolulu–Mililani–Haleʻiwa

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route 54, Honolulu–Pearl City

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route 60, Honolulu–Kāneʻohe–Haleʻiwa

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route 66, Downtown–Kailua–ʻAikahi

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route 67, Honolulu–Kailua–Waimānalo — Effective 8/23/2020

Route has been renamed. Westbound terminus changed to Kalanianaole/Nalu and will no longer provide service to Sea Life Park. Daily schedules have been adjusted.

Route 69, Kāneʻohe–Waimānalo–Sea Life Park

Weekday and State Holiday schedules have been adjusted.

Route 73, Leeward Community College

Weekday schedule has been adjusted. Provides service to LCC via Kuala Street on weekdays and State Holidays.

Route 80A, Hawaiʻi Kai Park & Ride Express–UH

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route 81, Waipahu Express

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route 83, Wahiawā Town Express

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route 84 Mililani Express–North

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route 84A, Mililani Express–South

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route 93, Waiʻanae Coast Express

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route 94, Villages of Kapolei–Kaupeʻa Express

Weekday and State Holiday schedules have been adjusted.

Route 411, Makakilo Heights

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route 413, Campbell Industrial Park — Effective 8/23/2020

Provides service to Kalaeloa Harbor in a.m. and p.m. peak hours on weekdays and State Holidays. Off-peak hours to service Lauwiliwili Street only.

Route 432, East–West Waipahu

Weekday and State Holiday schedules have been adjusted.

Route 434, Waipahu–Village Park Express

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route 671, Kailua–Lanikai

Daily schedules have been adjusted.

Route 672, Kailua–Maunawili

Daily schedules have been adjusted.

Route 673, Kailua–Enchanted Lake

Daily schedules have been adjusted.

Route 674, Kailua–ʻAikahi

Daily schedules have been adjusted.

Route A, CityExpress! A

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route C, CountryExpress! C

Weekday, Saturday and State Holiday schedules have been adjusted.

Route E, CountryExpress! E

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

Route PH1, Waiʻanae Coast–Pearl Harbor Express

P.M. start point has been changed to Neches/North.

Route PH2, Mililani Town–Pearl Harbor Express

P.M. start point has been changed to Neches/North.

Route PH3, Wahiawā Heights–Pearl Harbor Express

P.M. start point has been changed to Neches/North.

Route PH4, Kailua–Kahaluʻu–Pearl Harbor Express

P.M. start point has been changed to Neches/North.

Route PH6, Hawaiʻi Kai–Pearl Harbor Express

P.M. start point has been changed to Neches/North.

Route PH7, ʻEwa Beach–Pearl Harbor Express

P.M. start point has been changed to Neches/North.

Route W1, Waipahu via Farrington Express

Weekday schedule has been adjusted.

