Schatz to serve on Senate Foreign Relations Committee

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum welcomed an iconic F/A-18C Hornet, better known as a Blue Angel, to its collection on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The aircraft -- which last flew in late 2020 -- was demilitarized and had its wings removed at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California, before being shipped to Honolulu by Pasha Hawaii. The executive director of the Aviation Museum said, the Blue Angel will serve as a source of inspiration for many.