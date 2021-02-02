Schatz to serve on Senate Foreign Relations Committee

WASHINGTON (KHON2) — Sen. Brian Schatz has been selected to serve on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee develops and influences United States foreign policy. The committee has worked in treaty negotiations.
Schatz is also on the Senate Committee on Appropriations, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and the Senate Select Committee on Ethics. Schatz will also continue to serve as Chief Deputy Whip.