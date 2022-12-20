HONOLULU (KHON2) — Red Hill continues to be an issue with many residents impacted by multiple recent leaks of jet fuel and aqueous film forming foam. Located above an aquifer, these leaks have raised concerns for local leaders and residents as the Navy attempts to fix the problem.

Sen. Brian Schatz announced today, Dec. 20, that he was able to secure $1 billion in funding in the annual appropriations bill to permanently shut down the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

“This is new federal funding to drain and permanently shut down Red Hill. We still have more work to do to make sure Red Hill is closed as quickly and safely as possible; and now, we have even more resources to help in that effort,” said Sen. Schatz.

Sen. Schatz is a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

This new funding follows his acquisition of $150 million earlier this year to permanently close Red Hill and clean up contaminated water in areas affected by the spills.