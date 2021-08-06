Schatz: Federal eviction moratorium applies to all Hawaii counties

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sen. Brian Schatz on Friday announced that the new federal eviction moratorium has been extended to Oct. 3 and applies to all counties across Hawaii.

The announcement comes on the same day that the state’s eviction moratorium is scheduled to end. On Thursday, Gov. David Ige said during a news conference that he was not extending it.

On Friday, Rep. Kai Kahele shared a fact sheet for Hawaii residents to see if they qualify for the extension.