Schatz: Federal eviction moratorium applies to all Hawaii counties

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sen. Brian Schatz on Friday announced that the new federal eviction moratorium has been extended to Oct. 3 and applies to all counties across Hawaii.

The announcement comes on the same day that the state’s eviction moratorium is scheduled to end. On Thursday, Gov. David Ige said during a news conference that he was not extending it.

LISTEN to Hawaii’s latest news on the go, it’s KHON 2GO

On Friday, Rep. Kai Kahele shared a fact sheet for Hawaii residents to see if they qualify for the extension.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories