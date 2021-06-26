SCH removes over 5,000 pounds of debris from Kaimuki, Ala Wai, Magic Island

FILE – Volunteers clean up the Ala Wai Canal during a cleanup in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 26, 2021. (Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than 500 volunteers with Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii (SCH) removed over 5,000 pounds of debris from south shore Oahu beaches at Kaimuki, Ala Wai and Magic Island on Saturday, June 26.

The trash would have ended up in the Pacific Ocean if SCH did not host the cleanup.

SCH volunteers helped out with sorting and data collection. They separated items like plastic utensils, takeout containers, straws, bottles, recyclables and cigarette butts.

HI-5 recyclables will be sent to Bottles4College, an organization that helps raise funds for Hawaii youth college tuition. Other products will be used for SCH data collection that furthers education and plastics legislation.

FILE – Volunteers collect debris in Waikiki during a cleanup in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 26, 2021. (Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii photo)

FILE – Some debris from the cleanup in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 26, 2021. (Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii photo)

FILE – Volunteers gather before a cleanup in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 26, 2021. (Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii photo)

SCH educators shared plastic pollution information and the importance of preventative solutions at education stations at Kaimuki and Magic Island.

There was live music and games at the cleanup as well, and SCH volunteers were able to redeem discounts afterward at several businesses that are affiliated with Keep It Kaimuki.