Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms expected for the islands this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A front will move into Kauai late today and into Oahu late tonight or early Saturday, before dissipating.

Showers will increase across Kauai late today, and Oahu as well as windward sections of the other islands tonight.

Lingering moisture from the dissipating front and a strong disturbance aloft will bring unsettled weather and the potential for locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to portions of the state over the weekend.

Drier conditions will develop early next week, with land and sea breezes becoming common.

A strong cold front is then expected to sweep southeastward through the state Wednesday through Thursday, bringing more unsettled weather to the island chain.

