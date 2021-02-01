Scammers targeting COVID-19 vaccination cards posted online

HONOLULU (KHON2) — COVID-19 vaccinations continue across the state, and to show they’ve got the shot many people are sharing their vaccination cards online.

The cards can feature your birthday, insurance ID number, and which shot you were given and when. Some of that information can be used by scammers to target you, or as a way to make counterfeit vaccination cards.

According to the Better Business Bureau, counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards have already been made in Great Britain, selling on eBay and even the popular social media site Tik Tok.

“They’ll scam people to say oh we can fast track you and get you a vaccination, but provide the following information,” cyber security expert Chris Duque said. “And we’ll contact you to set up an appointment. Boom. Then of course, ask you for a fee.”

On Friday Lieutenant Governor Josh Green proposed that Hawaii’s Safe Travels program could be bypassed by a proof of vaccination. Duque says if that were to be put into action, it could also be targeted by scammers.

“People who aren’t criminals except the fact that they want to travel,” said Duque. “You might want to buy a counterfeit CDC card, so they can travel without being quarantined.”

Kupuna 75 years and older are among those getting vaccinated right now under the Department of Health’s guidelines. They are also more likely to be less tech savvy. Revealing birthday and personal information could leave them or their friends on social media susceptible to scams.

“If I got their date of birth, I can go and apply for certain type of accounts that are the reverse, and then instead of putting their address put my address on that guy’s address,” Duque said.

Scammers are constantly looking to take an angle on trends, so Duque warns to keep your guard up about thinks like masks, testing, and of course vaccinations.

“Anything COVID related now the scammers are using,” Duque said.

The Better Business Bureau recommends making sure social media profiles are set to private, and sharing COVID-19 vaccine stickers or pins instead of the vaccination cards.