HONOLULU (KHON2) — 47 years later, the Aloha Stadium will soon start closing activities.

After football games, concerts and memorable venues, there will be one last chance to tour the space and buy memorabilia from the stadium.

Oahu Auctions and Liquidations will be holding an online auction starting in early October. According to the Aloha Stadium, seats, turf, office and restaurant equipment and other items will be available to be bought.

You can register here for the auction.

In 2023, the Aloha Stadium will be offering self-guided and guided tours for a limited time. Fans will be able to see areas that are usually off-limits like locker rooms, the field and other areas that are filled with memorabilia.

For more information on tours, you can visit their website.