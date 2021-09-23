‘Say Yes! COVID tests’ distributed over 500,000 at-home kits on launch day

HONOLULU (KHON2) After a successful Monday launch, the “Say Yes At Home COVID tests” is currently on hold.

According to state officials, 65,000 people ordered the free kits online, for a total of 520,000 tests. The website will be open on Thursday, when a limited number of tests will be made available.

The National Institute of Biomedical Imaging & Bioengineering Doctor Bruce Tromberg is excited about Hawaii’s response.

“We have not seen a response like this anywhere and I don’t think it will ever be equal,” Tromberg said. “It’s just really really impressive although you know maybe people will follow Hawaii’s lead and do similar things based on how your community has been enthusiastic in taking up tests.”

The test is a federal program meant to increase testing within communities. Oahu is one of five chosen locations to distribute one-million at-home tests for free.

Officials say, those that participate can get two weekly tests for four weeks, with results ready within ten minutes.